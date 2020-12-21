An 80-year-old man fought COVID-19 for 39 days before he died on Sunday night at Guam Memorial Hospital.
The man's death was the island's 120th COVID-19 related fatality.
According to the Joint Information Center, the patient was admitted to GMH on Nov. 11 and tested positive for COVID-19 on the same day. He had underlying health conditions.
“It has been said that to weep is to make less the depth of grief. To his family and friends, you are not alone in your sorrow and may you continue to find comfort in the outpouring of support around you. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I send our sincerest condolences,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
Results: Nine new cases of COVID-19
There are nine new positive cases of COVID-19 identified out of 597 samples that were tested by the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) on Sunday and additional labs from last Friday through Sunday.
The JIC reported four cases were identified through contact tracing and one case reported recent travel history and were identified in quarantine.
To date, there have been a total of 7,211 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 120 deaths, 431 cases in active isolation and 6,660 not in active isolation.
There are currently 25 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and the COVID Area Risk Score as of Monday is 1.2.
DPHSS Phase 1a vaccination continues Tuesday
The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) will continue Phase 1a vaccinations on Tuesday at Okkodo High School in Dededo, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The school cafeteria and gymnasium will be set up as a temporary vaccination clinic. The doses will be administered through closed points of dispensing (PODs).
The following healthcare personnel not affiliated with the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority (GMHA) or Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) defined under the Phase 1a category are encouraged to participate in the temporary vaccination clinic. Healthcare personnel are identified as any person who provides health care services. This can include, but is not limited to, physicians, pharmacists, dentists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, registered and other nurses, paramedics, emergency medical or laboratory technicians, and ambulance and emergency medical workers.