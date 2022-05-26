.50 Cal-Zone enters food truck fray

When we last checked in with Jhorge Gonzales, he was rolling out a sumptuous Sunday brunch buffet and a la cart menu as the sous chef at Eataliano, the Italian restaurant at the LeoPalace Resort Guam. That was in August of 2019, and a lot of things have changed since then.
He was activated full-time as a medic with the Guam Army National Guard during the pandemic, and after two years of active duty, Gonzalez has transitioned out of the military and into entrepreneurship with the formation of .50 Cal-Zone, a food truck concept.
The food truck scene has experienced explosive growth in recent years, and Gonzales is entering a competitive market.
"We are an easy-grab-and-go concept, very convenient, low trash impact and very reasonable pricing," said Gonzales.
"I've been thinking about this ever since I went on orders in 2019. I've been able to pair my background working in Italian restaurants with my passion for Asian cuisine."
The signature item at the .50 Cal-Zone food truck is the poke cannoli: sriracha mayo poke with sushi bake rice, deep fried shells and wasabi tobiko.
According to Gonzales, the concept offers a fusion calzone, one with Asian influence and Americanized elements you don't see on traditional Italian menus. Traditional calzones, by the way, are Neopolitan, folded pizzas, sometimes called turnovers. Typical calzones are dough-filled, oven-baked items that are stuffed with salami, ham or vegetables, mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan or pecorino cheese, and maybe an egg.
Diners can get an idea of Gonzales' creativity with culinary fusion with the musubi cal, a reconstructed musubi filling in a calzone shell. Marinated spam, sushi bake rice and furikake with a sweet ginger and sweet soy sauce. Musubi itself is a fusion dish closely resembling onigiri, a rice ball with seaweed that is ubiquitous in Japan.
"We're developing as we go, and we have received a lot of great feedback, mostly for spicier items on the menu," he said. "So we're pushing out a calzone with a beef dinanche filling – that's going to be available in the next few days."
'This is my passion'
Gonzales explained the new food truck is just the first phase in a bigger picture: "This food truck is an intro to our end game, which is a gaming hub concept, like an adult Chuck E. Cheese environment."
"I love being creative with culinary concepts, but you have to do a lot of homework. You have to really focus on a niche to try to get your brand out as quickly as you can," he said.
"I went from 10-hour work days as an employee to 20-hour work days as a business owner. The sense of purpose is powerful and the feeling is so rewarding. I've invested my life savings. This is what motivates me and this is my passion."