Antonina “Nina” Ngiramdelmang, of Dededo, died Jan. 30 at the age of 78. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Ada’s Funeral Home in Sinajana. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Piti.

