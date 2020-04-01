As of April 1, two more out of Guam's 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases have recovered, bringing the total number of patient recoveries to nine. With the nine recoveries and three deaths to date, Guam's number of total active COVID-19 cases is at 65, all of whom remain in isolation, according to the Joint Information Center.
Eight new cases announced Wednesday evening increased the total.
Six of the patients were tested through the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego. The results were given to the Department of Public Health and Social Services by U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
Eight had traveled to the Philippines, two to the U.S. mainland, one from Hawaii, one from Japan and one from Singapore, according to the profiles released by the Joint Information Center. Fifty-four had no travel history. The breakdown doesn't include the additional eight new cases announced at close to 10 p.m. Wednesday.