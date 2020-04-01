As of April 1, 77 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Guam, including the three deaths.
Eight new cases announced Wednesday evening increased the total.
Six of the patients were tested through the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego. The results were given to the Department of Public Health and Social Services by U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
Eight had traveled to the Philippines, two to the U.S. mainland, one from Hawaii, one from Japan and one from Singapore, according to the profiles released by the Joint Information Center. Fifty-four had no travel history. The breakdown doesn't include the additional eight new cases announced at close to 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Nine have since recovered and 65 remain in isolation, according to the information center.