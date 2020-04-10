Results from a private laboratory have returned two additional COVID-19 positive cases.
Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey announced during a COVID-19 briefing on Friday that the two additional cases came from Diagnostic Laboratory Systems.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130.
DeNorcey also said there were an additional 8 recovered patients who had tested positive for COVID-19.
41 individuals have recovered and 14 patients are over the age of 60.