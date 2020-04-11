Two new confirmed cases were reported from testing conducted by the Department of Public Health and Social Services laboratory on Saturday.
A total of 33 samples were tested with conclusive results, according to the Joint Information Center. Two tested positive and 31 were returned negative.
There was an additional confirmed case from Diagnostic Laboratory Services.
This now brings Guam's total COVID-19 count to 133.
The JIC announced that there will be no testing conducted on Sunday. Testing will resume on Monday.