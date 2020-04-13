There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported from testing conducted by the Department of Public Health Laboratory on Monday night, but there was one new clinically diagnosed case which is defined as someone who tested negative for the virus but imaging findings are consistent with COVID-19.
Testing resumed on Monday after the Easter holiday on Sunday.
For the clinically diagnosed case, the Joint Information Center said the individual tested negative for COVID-19 but has symptoms of the virus and epidemiological links to a confirmed case.
This brings the total number of cases to 134.