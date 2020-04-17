There was one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Guam after testing was conducted on Friday.
• 22 samples were tested at the Department of Public Health Laboratory, in which 1 sample returned positive and 21 samples returned negative.
• 10 samples were run at Guam Memorial Hospital that resulted in no new positive cases.
There were no results available from samples tested by Diagnostic Laboratory Systems, a private laboratory contracted by the local government to test samples of asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms.
This brings Guam's total COVID count to 136.