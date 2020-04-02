Guam’s COVID-19 cases continued to climb with five new patients added Thursday night.
The island has shifted from three cases just three weeks ago to 82 as of Thursday. Three patients have died and 12 have recovered.
All 67 remaining Guam patients who tested positive remain in isolation, according to the governor's office.
Nearly 16% of Guam residents who have been tested have been found positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Three were confirmed positive while in quarantine after having arrived on international flights.
The COVID-19 total doesn’t include nearly 100 sailors from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which pulled into Naval Base Guam last week as its number of COVID-19-infected sailors continued to climb.