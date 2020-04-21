There have been 114 individuals who were deemed recovered from the virus by Public Health officials.
There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 based on testing that was conducted on Tuesday.
Today marked the fourth day in a row of no new positive cases. The Joint Information Center reported 42 samples were tested with conclusive results at the Guam Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday. All 42 samples tested negative.
This means Guam's total COVID-19 count is 136 with 17 active cases.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were three COVID patients who were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital; 14 individuals who tested positive are listed in stable condition.