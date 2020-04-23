There have been 126 patients who have recovered from the virus, according to DPHSS.
“Numbers are still looking really good. Our recovery rate now is 92 percent. Our infection is about 12.2 percent which is what we want. We want to really have it below 10 percent," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
"As a result of all these good trends we are very much on the road of recovery. Of course one of the main things about that is testing, testing, testing to monitor how well we are doing down the road. And we are going to be providing that capacity of increased testing and to find out what our community is and have a better picture, and much more confidence in the next two weeks with data that would then trigger us to look at restrictions to be lifted," said the governor.