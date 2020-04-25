As of Saturday night, 128 people have recovered and there remain eight active cases.
The governor is expected to announce a recovery plan next week as well as details on an extended emergency declaration and whatever restrictions the island might begin to see lifted.
However, before the government can consider the first stages of recovery, Guam needs the capacity to conduct 258 tests per day to maintain COVID-19 suppression, according to the governor's physicians advisory group.
Overall, Public Health is anticipating 6,100 kits in total over a period of time. But other testing facilities, such as the Guam Guard and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, also have their own kits.