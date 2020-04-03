Guam's number of COVID-19 cases rose to 84 on Friday with two additional cases, and two patients have recovered. There have been 14 recoveries and three deaths, bringing Guam's total active cases to 67. All active cases are in isolation.
Three weeks ago, Guam had three cases.
The count does not include 114 sailors on the USS Theodore Roosevelt who tested positive.
If the spread can be contained by only 40%, the number of deaths could increase to 2,000 in five months, according to the government's COVID-19 advisory group.
And if the spread of the disease can be reduced by only 20% from the worst-case scenario, Guam's community of 160,000-plus residents could see 3,000 deaths, the advisory group's projection shows.
The numbers were shared in the governor's daily press briefing Friday to illustrate additional measures are needed to help stem the spread of the disease by limiting movement of the public to essential activities only.
The governor is expected to release the details of a plan – expected to be released by Sunday – to establish road checkpoints staffed by Guam Police Department officers and Guam National Guard troops.
The people manning the checkpoints will ask drivers the reason they're on the road. If it's not considered essential, such as to go buy food or go to a clinic or report for an essential job, they could be turned away.