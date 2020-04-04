With the announcement that Guam’s number of confirmed COVID-19 patients is now at 93, officials noted Guam Memorial Hospital will no longer be allowing visitors.
Out of 19 test results returned Saturday, nine tested positive for COVID-19.
Six of the nine results are from people who were tested through the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Three of the new cases were tested through the Naval Health Research Center.
One of those who tested positive falls in the age group of 10-19 years old. The Guam Daily Post asked the Joint Information Center for the specific age of the person, but none was provided.
On Saturday, the Guam Public Health Laboratory tested 19 individuals, and six tested positive while 13 tested negative.
GMH: No visitors; masks required
Officials said the suspension of the patient visiting programs "will be difficult for families, but the measures have been put in place for the safety of the GMH patients, staff and the wider local community."
Additionally, personnel, new patients and anyone else entering the hospital is required to wear a personal face mask, officials stated. GMH will provide personal protective equipment, such as masks, to staff who provide direct patient care or enter patient rooms. Other GMH staff “are expected to use their own personal face masks.”
It’s unclear if these new policies are attached to reports that five GMH nurses contracted the respiratory illness. Four were noted earlier this week to be in isolation at home, while one nurse was reported to have been hospitalized.