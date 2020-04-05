The Guam Public Health Laboratory returned the results of 19 new positive cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 112 since testing began March 13. Guam has tested 604 samples and there have been four deaths.
In her letter to the legislative speaker, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated severe action is needed to "respond to those on our island that have been unwilling to follow public health guidance in the shadow of this deadly virus."
She said, "other nations, using extraordinary powers, have had some progress in curtailing the spread of COVID-19, those jurisdictions do not recognize the same strong fundamental rights afforded to Guam's people by the Constitution.
"As governor, I must take strong measures to defeat COVID-19 while recognizing the rights of individuals grounded in the Organic Act," she stated, adding that "additional enforcement powers ... can only be granted by the Legislature."
Leon Guerrero notes that she is prepared to call a special session of the Legislature and urged senators to "act as quickly as your responsible judgment will allow."