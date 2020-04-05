There was good news reported on Sunday from the Joint Information Center – 23 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, including eight individuals who are over the age of 60, which is said to be part of the most vulnerable age groups.
Ten were men and 13 were women. Five of the recovered patients live in the northern part of the island, 10 in central Guam, and eight in the southern part of the island.
Six of the recovered patients had recently traveled before they were confirmed to have the virus, while 13 had no travel history at all. Public Health said four recovered patients are pending determination if they had any travel history.