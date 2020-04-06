Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, Department of Public Health and Social Services director, noted that as of Monday morning, there were two more people who recovered – bringing the total number of recoveries to 25.
Twenty-five patients have recovered so far, and there are 84 patients in isolation, according to the Joint Information Center as of 7:45 p.m. Monday.
The governor reiterated the need for people to stay home, pointing out the most recent test results which have brought the island’s positive cases beyond the 100-person mark in about four weeks.
“And we know this number will grow every day,” the governor stated. "For some, recovery was slow and grueling. For others, they experienced no symptoms at all. Our recoveries vary in gender and age. Some have travel history, others do not. They come from all corners of the island.”