The Joint Information Center stated 27 have recovered from COVID-19, including nine who are over the age of 60.
Guam's number of COVID-19 cases increased by eight in a day, to 121, as of Tuesday while the Department of Public Health and Social Services traces more clusters of patients who contracted the disease.
In light of the limited number of tests on Guam and in the nation, officials have noted four priority levels for testing:
• first, people who are hospitalized and emergency room patients;
• followed by people who may have COVID-19 but also have underlying illnesses and chronic diseases;
• third, health care workers and first responders with COVID-19 symptoms; and
• older people with COVID-19 symptoms as they are considered to be at a higher risk than other age groups.