Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 125 – a count that includes two more children.
One of the two kids caught the virus at a hotel birthday party, though the Department of Public Health and Social Services didn’t provide details on when the party was held, or the number of people who were in attendance. The other child is believed to have caught the virus during recent travel.
DPHSS Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said the two children fall within the 10-19 age group with five other kids. There’s also a 1-year-old baby who has fallen ill. That’s a total of eight kids.
A Homeland Security report, dated March 18, notes that children of all ages are susceptible to COVID-19 “though generally present with milder symptoms. Severe symptoms in children, however, are possible.”
DPHSS tested 34 individuals, one of whom tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The additional new cases include one from Diagnostic Laboratory Services and two from Naval Hospital Guam, which sends its samples to the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego, California.