There was some good news from Wednesday’s briefing with the governor and her medical advisory team. Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey reported that four more people who tested positive have since recovered – bringing that total to 31. Among the patients who recovered are nine who range from their 60s to one person who is in the 90s.
National and international health officials have said COVID-19 hits those over the age of 60 the hardest.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said while the number of recovered patients is encouraging, the rate of recovery falls short of the rate at which the virus is spreading.
“While this number is positive, we must not stray from this strict path of social distancing. These recoveries would not have been possible without everyday heroes who risk their lives in the service of others. But they cannot win this fight alone. They need your help,” the governor stated. “To beat COVID-19, every single one of us needs to follow the social isolation directive.”