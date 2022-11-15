Attorney Pedro Castro Yanza, of Dededo, died Nov. 11 at the age of 90. Mass of Intentions is prayed at 6 p.m. weekdays (Lower Level), 5 p.m. weekends (Upper Level), at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Sta. Barbara Church, (Upper Level), Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

