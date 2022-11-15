Attorney Pedro Castro Yanza, of Dededo, died Nov. 11 at the age of 90. Mass of Intentions is prayed at 6 p.m. weekdays (Lower Level), 5 p.m. weekends (Upper Level), at Sta. Barbara Church, Dededo. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 26 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon at Sta. Barbara Church, (Upper Level), Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Attorney Pedro Castro Yanza
Tags
Vanessa Wills
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- 5 new lawmakers sure to be elected
- Man dead after suspected shooting
- 7 new laws enacted
- Complaint: Suspect admits to stealing $930 worth of items from home improvement store
- Unofficial results: Leon Guerrero, Moylan take home preliminary wins
- Doug Moylan's attendance at GOP HQ questioned
- Chinese nationals face charges in CNMI
- Barbershop robber gets 19 years
- Ballot count ongoing
- Okkodo High to house F.B. Leon Guerrero students
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
The Guam Daily Post team is pleased to announce our forum section will once again feature local voices covering local issues. Read moreAn update on local columns
- Samuel Betances
For decades, October has been designated National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. November is designated as National Native American Herita… Read moreWhy I show my scars
- Joni Kerr, Chauntae Quichocho and Michael Lujan Bevacqua
Last month the Fanohge Coalition sent a simple survey to all candidates seeking to represent Guam in I Liheslaturan Guåhan, as its attorney ge… Read more19 candidates take stand on CHamoru self-determination, future status, Marine buildup
Gus “Listo Boy” Junior Blend Quichocho, of Yigo, died Nov. 12 at the age of 16 mos. Mass of … Read moreGus Junior Blend Quichocho
Rita “Auntie Ta” Castro Untalan Garcia, of Dededo, died Nov. 12 at the age of 93. Mass of In… Read moreRita Castro Untalan Garcia
Carmen Tyquiengco Asanoma, of Inalåhan, died Nov. 13 at the age of 82. Mass of Intentions is… Read moreCarmen Tyquiengco Asanoma
Hwami An Manglona, of Yona, died Oct. 13 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9… Read moreHwami An Manglona
Daniel “Danny” Anthony Bradley, Jr., of Tumon, died Nov. 9 at the age of 73. Last respects w… Read moreDaniel Anthony Bradley