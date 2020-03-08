Very often, we do things that have negative consequences even when it is not our intention to hurt or discourage people we care about. We also fail to do things not because we are mean or cruel, but because we may be unaware. Frequently, we are not conscious about how we can make a difficult or uncomfortable situation less daunting, especially when we are dealing with adults. Our radars are on high alert when we are with children. We are quick to intervene, encourage, support and shower children with smiles and tons of affirmation when they are struggling to get something done that they have never done before, like tie a shoelace or suck from a straw for the first time, tell a story, try to overcome a physical hurdle, bat a ball, ride a bike, make rice or finadeni – you get the picture!
When babies say a word that we can finally understand, we make such a fuss to convince them that the word is gold, they respond by repeating new words over and over again. Our positive reinforcement conveys to them that trying out new words is a very good thing. Thus, they develop their language skills in a loving, supportive context.
Why do we lose this sense of wonder and joy when older children or adults attempt to speak a language they hold near and dear to their hearts but never learned to speak as a young child? Worse, why do we disparage, ridicule, tease, berate, discourage or ignore efforts made when passive speakers of CHamoru struggle to become active speakers of our mother tongue?
In numerous conversations I have had with members of the post-World War II generations who did not learn to speak CHamoru when they were growing up, the question WHY has loomed large. We know why: The English-only policy enforced by American administrators caused the major disruption of a language learning chain that had flourished for millennia.
Not all is lost, though. Comparatively speaking, there are many more speakers of CHamoru living today than there are speakers of most of the world’s endangered indigenous languages combined. For some endangered languages that are expected to become extinct in this century, there are fewer than a hundred speakers still alive who speak those languages. While I do see the pain in the eyes of CHamoru men and women under 60 who have been robbed of this legacy and whose identity has been challenged as a result, I am heartened that they genuinely care and many want to learn to speak CHamoru. Do they become speakers in spite of us who can speak it, or because we are willing to examine our behavior and attitudes and deliberately create the supportive context that inspires language learning and development?
Let’s start by confronting the behaviors most unbecoming of fluent speakers of CHamoru. I’m referring to those behaviors that dishearten passive bilinguals from becoming active speakers:
1.) Failing to celebrate CHamoru as a “national treasure” which must be revitalized and preserved for future generations by producing more fluent speakers.
2.) Continuing to buy into the myth that one can understand yet not speak CHamoru.
3.) Ridiculing, belittling and shaming passive bilinguals for pronouncing CHamoru words and concepts incorrectly.
4.) Not speaking CHamoru regularly with the children in our families and creating an immersion language environment in our homes.
5.) Not participating in revitalization efforts by volunteering to help learners speak CHamoru.
6.) Treating CHamoru as a private language of elders rather than a sacred language of a culture which is essential to the vital continuity of peoplehood in their homeland.
7.) Ignoring opportunities to sharpen our own CHamoru language skills so that we can be an inspiration to our children and grandchildren.
We can be part of the solution. Let’s act now! Biba CHamoru.