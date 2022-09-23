Bennet Anthony Torres, of Yigo, died September 10 at the age of 71. Last respects will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. October 1 at Victory Chapel in Yigo. Memorial service will commence at 11 a.m. Private Cremation will follow after the service.
