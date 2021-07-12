Benny Anthony Quitaro

Benny "Benny Boy" Anthony Quitaro, of Yona, died on July 1 at the age of 43. Viewing and last respects will be held from 3-5 p.m. on July 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. July 16 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

