Benny Anthony Quitaro

Benny "Benny Boy" Anthony Quitaro, of Yona, died on July 1 at the age of 43. Viewing and last respects will be held from 3-5 p.m. on July 15 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. July 16 at St. Francis Catholic Church, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
