Billy Jay Ugaban

Billy Jay "BJ" Ugaban of Tamuning, died Dec. 10 at the age of 31. Last respects will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 8, at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Burial will follow at Vicente A. Limtiaco (Tiguag) Cemetery in Nimitz Hill.
