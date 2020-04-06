Mike Derse kept his two toy stores open as long as he could, but sometime in mid-March he realized he had no choice but to lay off his entire staff.
"We just didn't have the cash to keep our employees on the payroll," said Derse, who closed the two Learning Express franchises he owns with his wife three weeks ago. "Look, we're sorry," he told the 30 workers. "We've had to make drastic changes."
Like countless other small-business owners living in suspended animation until the coronavirus crisis wears itself out, Derse is hoping to tap a massive federal stimulus program and take out a loan to get his workers back on the payroll as soon as his stores in Bedford and Burlington, Massachusetts, are allowed to reopen. But specifics have been murky, he says, and it's been difficult to get a clear sense of how, or when, to apply for the pool of $349 billion in stimulus money that became available to small-business owners Friday. Major banks including JPMorgan Chase have already warned that they won't be able to accept or process applications right away.
The retail industry, in turmoil long before the pandemic took hold, is facing new and unprecedented challenges. More than 60,000 stores have closed in recent weeks, according to Coresight Research, and entire shopping malls now sit empty as social distancing – which public health officials have called the best defense against the pandemic's spread – keeps consumers home. Retailers are canceling millions of dollars worth of orders as sales have gone off the cliff.
This week alone, nearly 1 million retail workers were furloughed as major brands including Macy's, Gap, Kohl's, L Brands and J.C. Penney told most of their employees they needed to stay home, without pay, indefinitely. By comparison, retailers shed 2.6 million jobs in 2008 at the height of the Great Recession.
'Profound and lasting' effects
Analysts suspect the trend line will only worsen: Many of these temporary store closures are sure to become permanent as coronavirus-related shutdowns stretch into the spring and summer. A number of major retailers already are operating under heavy debt loads, making it nearly impossible for them to stay afloat without sales coming in.
"The effects of a universal shutdown are likely to be profound and lasting," said Deborah Weinswig, chief executive of Coresight Research. "We anticipate that some of the retailers that recently announced temporary store closures, including well-known names, will never reopen their doors."
The growing crisis, analysts said, will permanently alter an already-battered industry that has struggled to adapt to changing consumer habits as more people buy online and eschew department stores in favor of direct-to-consumer brands. Retailers announced a record 9,300 store closures last year, as such companies as Forever 21, Barneys New York and Gymboree filed for bankruptcy. Many others were hard hit by the Trump administration's tariffs on Chinese imports, which have already cost retailers 300,000 jobs, according to Moody's Analytics.
The coronavirus shutdowns, Weinswig said, "are throwing even more salt on those wounds."
Weinswig projects that at least 15,000 stores will close by the end of the year. Consumer confidence – which until this year had been buoyed by low unemployment rates and a booming stock market – has taken a massive hit in recent weeks, with millions reporting layoffs and pay cuts. Even once the country's retailers open back up, analysts say it will be a long time before Americans are able, or willing, to spend freely.
Deep economic downturn
The outbreak has given rise to a deep economic downturn with echoes of the Great Depression, paralyzing entire industries and sparking widespread layoffs – from travel to professional services to manufacturing – as cities and states take unprecedented measures to battle the fast-spreading disease that as of Friday morning has infected more than 245,000 Americans. And the health and economic toll will grow: The White House projects upward of 240,000 people will die of the virus, and economists expect that 40 million Americans will be out of work by mid-April.
"This pandemic is going to stay in people's minds even once it's over," said Sharon DiMinico, chief executive of Learning Express, which has 100 toy store franchises across the country. "The economy has basically shut down. People are losing their jobs. Who knows how long it's going to take to recover from that?"
Nearly 10 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks, as the coronavirus pandemic gutted entire industries, including retail, restaurants, travel and hospitality.