WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Friday nominated two people to join the Consumer Product Safety Commission, sending to the Senate the names of a longtime agency attorney and a House staff attorney focused on product safety.
The addition of two Democratic commissioners would mark the first time since late 2019 that the regulatory agency has had a full slate of five commissioners. It would give the agency a 3-2 split between Democrats and Republicans. The CPSC is currently equally divided, 2-2, between parties, with one vacant seat.
In addition to the one vacancy, the term of Democratic Commissioner Elliot Kaye ends in October.
Kaye's slot would be filled by Mary Boyle, executive director of the CPSC.
The other slot - along with the title of agency chairman - would go to Alexander Hoehn-Saric, chief counsel for communications and consumer protection for the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
Both would need to be confirmed by the Senate.
The nominations were applauded by product-safety advocates, such as the group Kids in Danger.
"Both have broad knowledge of the Commission and consumer product safety," the group's executive director, Nancy Cowles, said in a statement.
CPSC nominations can spark political fights - with safety groups generally favoring Democratic candidates and industry groups tending to prefer Republicans.
The CPSC is a small but powerful agency responsible for the safety of 15,000 everyday products, from cribs and bicycles to refrigerators and trampolines.
In March 2020, President Donald Trump nominated a former chemical industry executive who pushed to relax rules on toxic chemicals at the Environmental Protection Agency to join the CPSC.
Consumer groups lined up to oppose the potential nomination of Nancy Beck. She was never confirmed.