If oil producers were hoping for a quiet 2022, they may be disappointed. There are two very different schools of thought emerging on what the oil market is going to look like this year. The one thing they agree on: It's not going to be serene.
The bears see supply running ahead of demand, rising inventories and the OPEC+ producer group perhaps needing to consider another round of output cuts. The bulls focus on low stockpiles, dwindling spare production capacity amid a dearth of investment, and the prospect of triple-digit prices before 2022 is out. Unless demand growth slows dramatically, the latter argument looks more convincing.
The analysis presented to the producer group ahead of its meeting last week showed global oil stockpiles building throughout the coming year, wiping out virtually all of the draws seen in 2021.
The build isn't based on a gloomy outlook for oil demand. Far from it. In their base case, they see global oil use surpassing its pre-pandemic high to average almost 101 million barrels a day in 2022, exceeding 103 million barrels a day by December.
There are huge uncertainties around demand in the face of the COVID-19 omicron variant, but evidence from the past month suggests that, while it is more transmissible than previous strains, it is resulting in far fewer hospitalizations - particularly among those who have been vaccinated. In the week to Dec. 29, 74% of people with a confirmed omicron infection admitted to hospital in England from an emergency department had not had the recommended three doses of a vaccine, including 25% who were completely unvaccinated, according to the BMJ.
Some countries are already starting to roll back restrictions that were put in place in December, boosting the potential for more long-haul flights and robust oil demand growth in the coming months.
The potential oil market weakness comes from rampant supply, which OPEC sees exceeding 104 million barrels a day before the end of the year. As I have pointed out before, though, there are real problems with this forecast, because it assumes that the 19 members of the OPEC+ group who have output targets will actually pump at those rates. But they aren't, and many of them can't.
In December, the group pumped 625,000 barrels a day below its collective target, a slight improvement on the 655,000 barrel-a-day deficit in November, but a seventh straight month in which the group has fallen short of its target.
That gap's not going to close any time soon. In fact, the deficit won't ever be recouped unless those in the group with spare capacity are allowed to make up the production shortfalls of those without.