Too few pilots. Not enough flights. Jammed planes and higher fuel costs.
Those are just a few of the challenges U.S. airlines will face as this year's summer travel season swings into full gear. A surge in demand will test their resiliency as they seek to return to profitability and move past the pandemic that crippled the industry the past two years.
Carriers say they've taken steps that leave them well prepared to cope with any hiccups, but early signs aren't great. Already this year, the rate of flight cancellations is six times what the airlines target.
Travel demand has rushed back faster in the U.S. from the pandemic collapse than in any market globally, and the number of passengers flying over the next three months could exceed pre-COVID levels. Planes will be packed because flight capacity is well below 2019 levels, in part due to crew shortages. That combination creates a precarious balance, and disruptions from summer storms, computer glitches or other sources could strand passengers with little hope for a quick fix.
"Airlines are doing everything they can to sell every seat on every flight," said Henry Harteveldt, an industry analyst and founder of Atmosphere Research Group. "All it takes is one bad storm somewhere to throw an airline off track, and there is very little wiggle room left within the airlines and very little wiggle room for the airline industry as a whole."
Carriers are desperate to avoid the types of snarls that hit last year, most initially triggered by the weather, but worsened when airlines that had ramped up flying too quickly didn't have enough crews or planes to recover and avoid widespread cancellations. Spirit Airlines Inc. had a miserable 10 days in August, canceling 2,826 flights and enraging thousands of passengers. Southwest Airlines Co. dropped nearly 3,100 over four days in October, and American Airlines Group Inc. scrubbed 1,900 over a weekend later that month.
Through May 22 this year, a group of seven major carriers had canceled 3% of flights, according to data tracker FlightAware.com, above the normal industry target of holding cancellations to between 0.3% and 0.5%. That compares with a 1% cancellation rate for summer 2021, when 12% of flights were delayed an average 42 minutes.
"All the airlines and support businesses have adjusted their staffing appropriately and we have as well," said Ted Christie, the chief executive officer of Spirit. "We feel very good about our staffing."
The travel chaos isn't being mirrored by Asia-Pacific airlines as the recovery gets underway, except in China where COVID-related lockdowns are causing disruptions.
An early test for U.S. airlines comes this month when about 12.4 million people are expected to fly during the four-day Memorial Day weekend that kicks off summer, compared to 8.9 million screened by the Transportation Security Administration over last year's holiday period, according to travel search engine Hopper Inc.