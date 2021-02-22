Seven U.S. air carriers said Friday they will begin collecting information from international passengers intended to help health officials more quickly warn travelers if they have been exposed to the coronavirus on a flight.
The announcement is a turnabout for the industry, which previously pushed back against government efforts to require it to provide passenger information for contact tracing.
Last February, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued an interim rule that would have required airlines to collect key information from international passengers, including emails and cellphone numbers. When ordered, airlines would have been required to provide it within 24 hours so officials could warn travelers about exposure.
But airlines balked, saying they didn't have systems in place to provide the information in the time frame the government requested and that it could take a year to set up the systems. Airlines for America, a lobbying group that represents the industry, also argued that collecting the data shouldn't be the carriers' job since the government already had much of it in databases.
The group did offer an alternative: It said it would pay to create a separate website and app that could be used to collect passenger data. They were developed but never used.
While airlines do provide passenger information to help with contact tracing, federal health officials sought the change because it can take nearly two weeks to receive the data under existing regulations. Given the incubation period for the virus, officials hoped the new rule would enable them to get information faster.
"If an efficient contact system is not in place when the first ill passengers arrive, the benefits of the contact tracing are greatly diminished," HHS said in announcing the rule.
On Friday, Airlines for America said airlines had made enough progress to put a voluntary program in place.
Under the plan, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines said they will begin collecting information from travelers on U.S.-bound flights. Passengers can voluntarily provide the information, which will include their legal name, two phone numbers, an email address, and the address of the place where they will be staying in the United States or of their permanent U.S. residence.
"We are hopeful that this measure, coupled with existing testing requirements for passengers flying to the U.S., will lead policymakers to lift travel restrictions so that international travel can resume and the social and economic benefits of that travel can be realized," said Nicholas Calio, chief executive of Airlines for America.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the airlines' efforts will help to control the spread of the coronavirus.