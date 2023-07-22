America is barreling toward a summer of strikes

STRIKE: A member of the SAG AFTRA bargaining committee steps out of the bus dedicated to guild members traveling to picket lines to join members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, on July 14, 2023. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike at midnight July 13, 2023, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they join writers in the first industrywide walkout for 63 years. Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images/Tribune News Service