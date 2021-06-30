Meg Trowbridge's plans for the week are pretty simple. She'll take long, meandering walks and explore some new parks and visit the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art for the first time since 2019 - all on company time.
"I'm so excited to take a morning or afternoon walk when I'm not in the crowd of after-work people," said Trowbridge, a copywriter for Mozilla, which produces the Firefox Web browser. "I'm definitely going to hit SF MOMA and just stroll and see how long I can just get lost in the museum again because it's been so long, and I feel like just getting inspired."
In pre-pandemic times, Trowbridge would have joined colleagues from around the world at Mozilla's annual two-week off-site meeting - last held in Berlin in January 2020 - a mix of creative work and networking that left her both exhilarated and exhausted, she said.
Instead of shifting that program online for a week of Zooms, Mozilla is shutting down the entire company for a "Wellness Week," which will lead into the Fourth of July weekend. It dovetails with another initiative the company formalized this past January, a "Wellness Day," or companywide day off, once a month every month this year. All 12 are scheduled for Fridays to tack onto the weekend.
It's not just Mozilla. Employers across the country, from Fortune 500 companies like PepsiCo and Verizon to boutique advertising firms and nonprofit organizations, are continuing pandemic benefits such as increased paid time off and child- or elder-care benefits as well as embracing flexible work schedules and remote work in recognition that a returning workforce is at high risk of burnout.
Rest & refuel Fridays
Last week, Bumble, the company behind the dating app, took the week off. LinkedIn shut down for a week in April. Last summer, Canadian e-commerce company Shopify instituted "Rest & Refuel Fridays" off globally and will do the same this year from July 2 through August.
Fidelity is granting U.S. full-time and part-time employees five additional paid "relief days" for unexpected events, as well as elder- and child-care coordinators to help find and vet caregivers or tutors. The fund manager also expanded a program to help parents of children with behavioral or developmental disabilities.
Marriott International is adding three paid "TakeCare Days Off" on the Fridays before Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day for non-hotel staffers. The world's largest hotel chain also "strongly encourages teams" to avoid all meetings on Fridays. If a critical meeting must take place, "we ask that it be concluded by no later than noon, local time," Sarah Brown, Marriott's director of corporate media relations wrote in an email.
About 40% of Americans say they felt burned out while working at home this past year, according to a March Ipsos poll. Some 42% said they would look for another job if required to return to the office full-time, and 72% said they wanted more flexibility regarding going back into work.
That presents a challenge to employers trying to get their workforce to return to offices in person and resume business as usual.
Parents who have younger children in tough spot
"Expecting people to just 'return to work' does not acknowledge the challenges and difficulties employees endured. Employers can't expect employees to just pretend like we didn't just live through a social catastrophe - especially as that catastrophe continues to unfold around the world," Stanford University sociologist Marianne Cooper said. "Employers need to understand the employees returning to the office are not the same people who left last March."
Any return to the workplace is also likely to affect people differently depending on vaccination status, Cooper said.
For parents who have younger children who are not eligible for vaccines yet, the return to in-person work remains a potentially high-risk activity. For offices that don't mandate vaccinations, there are bound to be tensions between workers who wonder about their colleagues' status and how comfortable they feel about sharing space. Others may be wary of divulging medical conditions that affect their vaccination status with their employers or colleagues.
While many companies have increased the number of days or reasons for employees to use paid time off (PTO), even unlimited vacation days don't necessarily translate into a sense of relief. There's the pileup of emails to get through before they can even start work upon their return. If you're on vacation and the rest of your team isn't, you may still need to monitor developments remotely, making full unplugging nearly impossible.
Hence, this growing trend of companywide shutdowns.