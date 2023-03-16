Markets across Asia posted hefty losses Tuesday as investors weighed the fallout of the failures of Silicon Valley and Signature banks.
South Korea's Kospi shed 2.6% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index lost 2.3%. The Nikkei in Tokyo fell 2.2%.
But investors late in the trading day started to show optimism for securities there as American and European traders eyed diversifying their assets to get clear of a weakening dollar.
"Investors are starting to say: 'I want to diversify to different bank accounts, different geographies, different currencies,'" Vinnie Lauria, managing partner at Golden Gate Ventures, said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."
Regional bank shares mounted a rebound in premarket trading on Tuesday, a day after taking steep losses.
First Republic Bank, which tumbled 61.8% on Monday, had clawed back 52% before the opening bell Tuesday.
Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorp, which lost 47.1% on Monday, bounced nearly 42% early Tuesday.
Salt Lake City-based Zions Bancorp (down 25.7% Monday, up 15% premarket Tuesday), Los Angeles-based PacWest Bancorp (down 21.1% Monday, up 51% premarket Tuesday) and Dallas-based Comerica bank (down 27.7% Tuesday, up 21% premarket Tuesday) all saw similar rebounds.
Regional banks scrambled Monday to calm investors' fears about their exposure to the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Experts said that government regulators' pledges to back deposits from the failed banks succeeded in stemming some of that panic, at least in the short term.