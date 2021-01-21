The Guam Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that its board of directors unanimously elected its slate of officers for the 2021 administrative year.
The board acted to keep Christine Baleto, chief financial officer of Docomo Pacific and master franchisee, Pacific Froots LLC, as chairwoman of the board. Edward Untalan, senior vice president and Guam-CNMI region manager, First Hawaiian Bank, was elected vice chairman; Mark Tokito, senior vice president, Bank of Hawaii, was elected secretary-treasurer; and, Christopher Duenas, chief financial officer, Triple J Enterprises was elected to fill the seat vacated by the immediate past chairman.
"Because of the tumultuous year that was 2020, the work of the Chamber is more important than ever to maintain the traction started last year and stay focused on moving programs and initiatives forward vital to the economic well-being of our community,” said Catherine Castro, president of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. "The Board has unanimously selected a solid group of professionals for its 2021 executive team and we look forward to getting to work on what is sure to be an even more invigorating year than the last one for our business community and for our island."
Special executive committee member Kim Anderson Young, president and founder, Guam and CNMI, Security Title Inc. and Castro will join Baleto, Untalan, Tokito and Duenas to comprise the executive committee effective Jan. 20.