Bank of Hawai‘i announced Wednesday that it will invest approximately $400,000 to address community needs as part of its yearlong 125th anniversary celebration. The bank was incorporated Dec. 17, 1897, the bank stated in a press release.
“Taking care of our community is intrinsic to Bank of Hawai‘i, and we can think of no better way to recognize this milestone anniversary than to invest in the future of the people we are so privileged to serve,” said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawai‘i.
To preserve the environment and help address climate change, Bank of Hawai‘i is partnering with Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative to plant 125 trees per week for one year on the bank’s behalf. Trees provide many benefits, including purifying the air by absorbing pollutant gases that cause global warming. In total, the 6,500 trees that this endeavor will produce will be planted by HLRI on O‘ahu and Hawai‘i Island. In addition, Bank of Hawai‘i plans to partner with an organization to invest in a similar program in the West Pacific region.
In addition, each BOH employee will have an opportunity to select a nonprofit of their choice, for Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation to make a $125 donation. With approximately 2,100 employees, the final donation would amount to more than $260,000 for communities across Hawai‘i and the West Pacific region.
Bank of Hawai‘i is celebrating the official language of Hawai‘i by adding the ‘okina to its logo and name, and will begin to incorporate the change throughout the organization where the logo is used, the bank stated in the release.