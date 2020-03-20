President Donald Trump made clear Tuesday that the massive economic stimulus package his administration is proposing to deal with the coronavirus crisis will include a multibillion-dollar bailout both for the U.S. airlines and for Boeing.
"Yes, I think we have to protect Boeing," Trump said. "We have to absolutely help Boeing."
Boeing said Tuesday it's asking for "a minimum of $60 billion ... for the aerospace manufacturing industry" in a combination of direct taxpayer money and loans from banks backed by government guarantees.
The nation's aerospace industry supports over 2.5 million jobs and 17,000 suppliers, Boeing said in a statement, and government financial support is "needed to manage the pressure on the aviation sector and the economy as a whole."
U.S. airlines are also seeking over $50 billion in financial assistance, including grants, tax relief and government-backed loans.
That's hard to swallow for critics of big business, who point to the billions of dollars in profits both U.S. airlines and Boeing have made over the past decade – profits that management used in good measure to pay tens of millions of dollars to top executives, to juice the stock price with massive share buybacks and to deliver handsome dividends to shareholders.
But even critics of Boeing's intense focus on rewarding shareholders see little alternative in the current emergency – though they urge that Congress attach conditions to any bailout.
The potential collapse of an industry in which America leads the world, and the destruction of many of the jobs and economic benefits that it creates, is just too dire a consequence to contemplate, said several such critics.
"There's too much at stake," said longtime industry analyst Richard Aboulafia of the Teal Group. "There is the risk of collapse."
"I've criticized Boeing for years for giving way too much to investors," he said. However, he added, the prospect of "chaos from mass unemployment, a collapsed transportation network and even damage to our national security is too overwhelming. Something has to be done."
"We need to find a way to balance the public interest with the survival of the private sector," said Aboulafia. "Let's find a way to come up with acceptable terms and conditions (for the bailout) rather than fulminating against these evil corporations."
Still, "it's massively inappropriate to be rewarding investors at this time," he said. "So let's think about providing aid and making sure it isn't diverted to investors."