Two employees took turns on the ladder, climbing up and down to painstakingly remove the block letters from the marquee sign outside a Burger King location. Letter by letter, they added a new message.
The candid note, posted Saturday outside the restaurant in Lincoln, Neb., was the employees' way of expressing in no uncertain terms that they had had enough - enough of management, enough of understaffing and enough of the scorching hot kitchen that at one point allegedly hospitalized a worker with dehydration.
"We all quit," the audacious sign read. "Sorry for the inconvenience."
The message stemmed from a joke between employees that was meant as an apology to customers and a laugh at upper management, said Kylee Johnson, one of about nine of the store's roughly 11 workers who quit en masse.
Their supervisors didn't find the gag nearly as funny. The same day the message went up, Johnson said, the restaurant's general manager fielded a phone call from one of her bosses demanding that she take it down.
Although she had already turned in two weeks' notice of her resignation, the general manager, Rachael Flores, was fired, Johnson said. Flores confirmed her firing to Lincoln television station KLKN-TV, which first reported on the sign.
Working in the service industry during the coronavirus pandemic provided a wake-up call for Johnson. There were plenty of food service jobs available, she realized. She didn't need to stay in one where she felt mistreated while putting her health on the line to report to work in person.
"We became essential," Johnson said. "And then we weren't treated essential by upper management."
A spokesperson for Burger King, whose sales have surged this year as coronavirus restrictions eased, did not respond to a request for comment but told NBC's "Today" show that, "The work experience described at this location is not in line with our brand values." The restaurant's franchisee is investigating the situation to prevent similar incidents, the spokesperson added.