Lt. Mark Bush and Lee Enzastiga were selected as Naval Facilities Engineering Command Marianas military and civilian engineers of the year, respectively, for fiscal year 2021, according to a release from NAVFAC Marianas on Tuesday. Oct. 13.
“The hard work and dedication of these individuals speaks volumes of the quality of our team here at the command,” said Capt. Tim Liberatore, commanding officer of NAVFAC Marianas. “I am extremely proud of Lt. Bush and Lee for achieving this important recognition, and would like to pass on my personal congratulations for a job well done to both individuals on their accomplishments.”
Lt. Mark Bush is a construction management engineer for Andersen Facilities, Environment, Acquisitions Division and manages three military construction projects valued at nearly $225 million including two critical Air Force Asia Pacific stability initiative hangars, the release stated.
Bush displayed superb leadership and boundless energy, reinforcing the long-standing positive image of military engineers enabling joint forces in the Pacific, according to the release.
Lee Enzastiga serves as the NAVFAC Marianas Capital Improvements Business and Program Management head. He supervises capital improvements program/project managers and program analysts, manages all construction contract programs and oversees budget and resourcing for the CI department.
He has personally overseen the project management, design development and construction contract award of more than 80 engineering design and construction contracts valued at approximately $250 million in addition to his supervisory and management responsibilities.
“I know there are many other engineers at NAVFAC Marianas who are just as qualified and who do great work here, so it is an honor to be selected as the (NAVFAC Marianas Civilian) Engineer of the Year,” Enzastiga said. “I owe my recognition to the NAVFAC Marianas team who I work with on a daily basis. Almost without exception, when I need information to do my job and be successful, they are quick to respond.”