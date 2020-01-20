Toyota pumps another $700M into American SUV expansion
(Bloomberg) – Toyota Motor Corp. has poured more money into yet another North American plant to boost production of the SUVs and trucks U.S. customers increasingly seek instead of sedans.
The Japanese automaker said Friday it has spent $700 million and hired 150 new workers at its plant in Princeton, Indiana, mostly to increase production of its Highlander sport utility vehicle.
Walmart reshuffles leadership as investors await results
(Bloomberg) – Walmart's new U.S. chief has appointed his former top lieutenant as second in command and parted ways with the retailer's head of merchandising. Dacona Smith, a company veteran who most recently served as chief operating officer for Walmart's Sam's Club, will become COO under John Furner, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. Steve Bratspies, who ran the retailer's merchandising unit for nearly five years, will leave the company and be replaced by longtime executive Scott McCall. The company also named its first-ever chief product officer in Meng Chee, who joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co. The rejig, which sent Walmart shares down nearly 1%, will focus more attention on the company as it prepares to report its fourth quarter results on Feb. 18.
Housing starts surged last month to highest in 13 years
(Bloomberg) – Groundbreakings on new U.S. homes surged in December to a 13-year high, giving the housing market momentum heading into the new year amid low mortgage rates, solid job growth and optimistic buyers and builders.
Disney to remove 'Fox' from 20th Century film studio name
(The Washington Post) – Disney is removing "Fox" from the name of its 20 Century Fox film division, continuing a process of subsuming the company it bought last year for $71 billion. The unit has been renamed 20th Century Studios, while the iconic 20th Century Fox logo will no longer contain the word "Fox." Meanwhile, Fox Searchlight, the prestige unit behind films such as 2020 Oscar best picture nominee "Jojo Rabbit" and past winners "Slumdog Millionaire" and "12 Years a Slave," is being rebranded as Searchlight Pictures. The move further separates, at least in the public eye, Disney and Rupert Murdoch's new Fox Corporation, which counts the Fox Broadcasting Network and Fox News among its core assets.
Facebook must hand over data about apps that may have violated privacy
(The Washington Post) – A Massachusetts judge has ordered Facebook to turn over data about thousands of apps that may have mishandled its users' personal information, rejecting the tech giant's earlier attempts to withhold the key details from state investigators.