Frank F. Blas Jr. and Vincent A.V. Borja, Republican candidates for the 36th Guam Legislature, yesterday unveiled a proposal to address Guam’s economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blas stated, “In a news story released a few days ago, (University of Guam) economics Professor Roseann Jones calculated that Guam’s economy will not begin to recover until 2022. BankPacific President Phil Flores characterized our island’s economy as being 'shattered' and that recovery will not occur until 2023. Whether or not the recovery begins in 2022 or 2023, the livelihood of thousands of residents is dependent on recovery efforts now!”
Borja added, “There is frustration in the community in the lack of planning, much less an open discussion, by government leaders with our community on what needs to be done or what can be done to economically recover from this COVID-19 crisis. Because of this, businesses have been either forced to close their doors or restrict their operations. The employees were either allowed to continue to work with reduced hours or furloughed. Ultimately, many businesses servicing our island community could not afford to not operate and were left with no choice but to shut their doors for good. When this happens, an employee who was hoping one day to return to work no longer has a job he could go back to. Our island can no longer wait for its current government leaders to meaningfully address our shattered economy, hence the creation of Rx5: Guam’s Prescription for Economic Recovery.”
Rx5 is a five-pronged coordinated approach to mitigate the negative impact COVID-19 has had on our industries and businesses, and to implement actions to fix and strengthen our economy, according to a release from the candidates.
The elements of Rx5 are Rethink, Retool, Remake, Rebuild and Rebound. While these elements complement each other, the plan was designed to be flexible and dynamic so that the achievement of one element is not reliant on the success of another, the release stated.
According to the release, each element of the plan will focus on a specific concern in order to recover. "Let’s Rethink how we do business in Guam. Let’s Retool our current and displaced workers to provide them diversity and opportunity. Let’s Remake an economy that is more resilient and prepared for any challenge. Let’s Rebuild our economy with the recognition that we are all in this together, and together is the way our community survives. Let's Rebound from this calamity the way we've rebounded from disasters before," the release stated.
For more information, visit www.frankblasjr.com or call 687-1483.