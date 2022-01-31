Carbonated drinks kept fizzy in this bottle

Tiger Corp., a leading domestic maker of thermos bottles and rice cookers, has become the first Japanese manufacturer to develop a vacuum-insulated bottle that keeps carbonated drinks from losing their fizz.
The company released the new product Friday with expectations for use by those engaged in outdoor activities, which have been gaining attention as the pandemic has more people seeking natural outlets for recreation.
The bottle comes in four sizes - 0.5 liters, 0.8 liters, 1.2 liters and 1.5 liters - with a suggested manufacturer's price of $52 to $65.
The company uses a unique processing technique to reduce unevenness inside the bottle and suppress the vaporization of carbon dioxide.
The new bottle also comes with a "safety valve" that automatically releases carbon dioxide gas should there be an abnormal rise in internal pressure.
According to Tiger, the carbonated drinks market is steadily growing as more people purchase such beverages looking for a refreshing way to take a break at work or to drink with meals.
The new bottle is exclusively for use with cold drinks, and can also serve as a beer pitcher.
"As the camping season approaches in the spring, we are looking to expand our sales channels," said an official of the company.