The Guam Chamber of Commerce is hosting a CommUNITY Rally tomorrow.
They’re inviting island residents to participate in a show of support for those friends and neighbors who have been laid off, experienced reduced hours or in other ways have been impacted by the economic crisis brought about by COVID-19.
“This act of solidarity with the people of Guam whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic is a means to create awareness for the private sector’s plight,” said Christine Baleto, chairwoman of the Chamber of Commerce board.
She added that the rally also aims “to remind our elected officials to not forget our people. We need their help for our businesses to survive and our employees to have jobs to return to.”
Members of the community can support the CommUNITY Rally in different ways:
· Commit to driving with the motorcade, which goes from the Guam Premier Outlet’s parking lot to Adelup.
· Commit to standing at the Guam Congress Building starting at 9:30 a.m. They said all participants must comply with wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The motorcade will begin at Guam Premier Outlets parking lot, by Bestseller, and will end past the Adelup intersection.
Showtime for the motorcade is 8:30 a.m. and go time is 9 a.m. There will be no physical congregating, and all participants should remain in their vehicles. Motorcade participants can choose to disburse after passing the Adelup intersection or proceed to the Guam Congress Building at 9:30 a.m. to stand with the Chamber.