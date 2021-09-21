South Shore Stars early childhood program in Weymouth, Mass., received zero applicants this summer for its preschool teacher positions. It was a big change from when Director Jennifer Curtis was superintendent of a local school district and routinely had 200 people apply for elementary school jobs.
The problem, Curtis said, is daycare workers typically make about $12 an hour and work a demanding job year-round. Public schools and other employers, who are also scrambling to hire workers, are poaching child-care workers by offering thousands of dollars more a year and better benefits. A nearby Dunkin' starts pay at $14 an hour.
People tell Curtis they'll come to South Shore Stars as a "last resort" if they can't find anything else.
Hiring and retaining good workers have been tough in the child care industry for years, but it is escalating into a crisis. Pandemic-fueled staffing challenges threaten to hold back the recovery, as the staffing problems at daycares have a ripple effect across the economy. Without enough staff, daycares are turning away children, leaving parents - especially mothers - unable to return to work.
Nearly 1.6 million moms of children under 17 are still missing from the labor force. They dropped out during the pandemic to care for children and have not been able to return to work as the school and daycare situation remains chaotic, especially for unvaccinated children under the age of 12. There are still covid outbreaks occurring at schools, and some child care and after-school programs remain closed or they are accepting fewer children.
Even the White House is concerned. In a new report this past week, President Joe Biden's Treasury Department called the current child-care system "unworkable" with high costs for parents, low wages for workers and not enough spots for kids.
"Childcare is a textbook example of a broken market," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a mother herself. She pointed out that families pay, on average, 13% of their income on child-care for young kids, yet daycare workers earn so little they rank in the bottom 2% of all professions. Biden has proposed the largest federal investment ever in child-care in an effort to transform the sector.
"This is a crisis," said Diane Barber, executive director of the Pennsylvania Child Care Association. "Parents are looking for child-care, but now it's this Catch-22. We don't have the staff, so we can't open the classrooms, so families can't go back to work because they can't find child-care."
The numbers are staggering: The child-care services industry is still down 126,700 workers - more than a 10% decline from pre-pandemic levels, Labor Department data shows. While many industries complain they can't find enough workers, the hiring situation is more dire in child-care than restaurants right now.
Young women in their late teens and 20s who are typically drawn to work at day-care centers are opting instead to take jobs as administrative assistants, retail clerks and bank tellers, according to interviews with former workers and daycare owners. Veteran child-care workers are quitting. One daycare worker interviewed for this article quit in the past week. Several others indicated they are contemplating exiting soon. More than 10,000 workers have left the industry since June, Labor Department data show.
A study conducted during the pandemic by Philip Sirinides, director of the Institute of State and Regional Affairs at Penn State Harrisburg, found labor costs account for 80 percent of a child-care center's budget. Raising pay for workers typically requires hiking fees for parents.
"Childcare providers have very narrow margins. They have to be at full capacity. That's the only way the business model works for them," said Sirinides.