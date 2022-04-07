CMS Corp. announced March 31 that it has earned a National Safety Merit Award from Associated Builders and Contractors. The award was presented at the 32nd annual Excellence in Construction Awards during ABC Convention 2022 in San Antonio on March 16.
CMS Chairman and CEO Ernest Enrique stated, “Safety is a core value for us at CMS. We strive to complete work with zero lost workdays, which we achieved in 2021 and many years prior. Being chosen as one of only 37 National Safety Award winners is a great honor.”
CMS Corp. is based in Bargersville, Indiana.
The 2021 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System in 2021. During the selection process, contractors were judged on self-evaluation scores, lost workday case rates, total recordable incident rates, leading indicator use, process and program innovations, and video interviews conducted by members of ABC’s National Health and Safety Committee.
“Creating a work culture that focuses on safety and total human health is a top priority of ABC,” said 2022 national chair of the ABC board of directors Stephanie Schmidt, president of Poole Anderson Construction of State College, Pennsylvania. “CMS not only represents some of ABC’s top performers, but also demonstrates the difference it makes when implementing the foundations of and daily conditions for world-class safety.”
The National Safety Excellence Awards are presented in three major North American Industry Classification System code categories: NAICS 236 — construction of buildings; NAICS 237 — heavy and civil engineering construction; and NAICS 238 — specialty trade contractors.
STEP, the standard for developing world-class safety management systems in construction, is designed to help both large and small contractors evaluate every aspect of their corporate safety and health programs and identify opportunities for improvement.