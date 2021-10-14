The Associated Builders and Contractors of Indiana/Kentucky recently awarded CMS Corp. two Awards of Excellence for projects at Andersen Air Force Base and Luis Muñoz Marin Air National Guard Base in Puerto Rico and one Award of Merit for a project at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.
On Sept. 30, emergent repair of six Steel Tank Institute Above-Ground Storage Tanks at Andersen received an award in the “Federal Government/Military Under $10M” category. Replacement of Tank 34 and Vehicle Fueling Station at Luis Muñoz Marin was awarded in the “Other Specialty” category, and Repair High Temperature Hot Water and Steam Line D at Wright-Patterson received the award in “Mechanical Institutional,” according to a release from CMS.
For the STI tanks, CMS replaced six 10,000-gallon horizontal self-contained Steel Tank Institute Above-Ground Storage Tanks, and all associated tank appurtenances. Tank 34 and Vehicle Fueling Station at Luis Muñoz Marin consisted of demolishing and replacing a 17,000-gallon JP-8 tank and ringwall and constructing a 2,900-SF vehicle fueling station driveway. For the Repair HTHW and Steam Line D project, CMS excavated and removed 2,500 linear feet of existing HTHW lines and installed 2,500 LF of new direct bury piping, as well as new HTHW-to-low pressure steam and HTHW-to-hot water head exchangers and new piping, valves, and controls.
All three projects were contracted by the United States Air Force.
With the Excellence in Construction Competition, ABC seeks to “recognize the outstanding projects built by our members.” CMS was recognized for efforts in innovation, quality, communication and safety at the Sept. 30 awards gala at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis. Company CEO, Ernest Enrique, stated, “It is an honor to receive these awards from ABC Indiana/Kentucky. We constantly strive to complete high-quality projects safely and on time, and to be recognized for doing so is certainly high praise. Thank you to ABC for an excellent evening at the Sept. 30 gala.”