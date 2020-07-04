Governors of states seeing coronavirus infections surge are piling restrictions back onto their citizens. But a raft of new data show its everyday Americans who have been leading the way in this area, once again deciding to self-isolate before official lockdown orders return.
Those precautionary moves are squelching the consumer spending the economy will need to sustain a bounce back from this spring's recession. Economists expect the June jobs report out later this morning to offer a sunny snapshot of a recovery finding its legs.
But the evidence of sinking consumer spending paints a more up-to-date, and altogether grimmer, picture of an economy that looked to be rallying strongly just weeks ago now stalling out.
The development confirms anew the pandemic itself will steer the economy's course.
Consumers again are ahead of the curve.
Morning Consult economist John Leer points to a "steady decrease" in consumer confidence starting on June 12, following more than two months of clawing back from its trough after the pandemic first hit. And that sentiment continues to deteriorate, he says.
"Consumers have changed their mind about how they're going to engage prior to any sort of public announcement being made," Leer says. "Regardless of when the lockdowns happen, they're following the news. It's sort of that simple."
A study by University of Chicago economists this month backs up that finding. Using cellphone data to track visits to more than two million businesses, Austan Goolsbee and Chad Syverson found consumer traffic fell more than 60% during the lockdown, but legal restrictions only explained 7% of that drop. "Individual choices were far more important and seem tied to fears of infection," they write.