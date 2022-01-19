Nearly two years after millions of Americans became abruptly acquainted with Zoom, questions about what the post-pandemic office will look like can be answered with a quick look around: It's already here.
The case for the functionality of remote work has largely been settled: The wheels of productivity continued to hum on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley and other corporate strongholds even as their sprawling offices lay vacant. Employees stayed home and learned how to live at work. And throughout 2021, profits rolled in.
Corporate leaders attempting to coax employees back to the office have largely accepted the inevitability of the hybrid work model - a strategy buttressed by the reality of raging coronavirus rates, a tight labor market and the nation's more than 10 million job openings. Now they are learning to leverage its benefits, according to Adam Galinsky, a professor of leadership and ethics at Columbia Business School in New York. That includes more flexibility and less time commuting for employees, and lower real estate and operating costs for companies.
"We are fundamentally not going to go back to what we had before," he said. The ability to do their jobs remotely has changed when people work, what they wear, and what tasks they save for the office and do at home.
But the downside of remote work - particularly the deleterious effects on mentorship and person-to-person interactions that shape company culture - still trouble corporate leaders. More than a third of the executives polled in Deloitte's 2021 Return to Workplaces survey said the biggest concern about hybrid or remote work was preserving company culture. Maintaining performance and collaboration also were top concerns.
Such worries are most acute in investment banks, consulting firms and sales organizations, Galinsky said, businesses in which mentorship is often tied to advancement.
The nation's largest tech companies have held fast to the idea that their staff members will be working together in person again, even as they embraced hybrid work. Google, Microsoft and Apple have postponed their returns indefinitely, emphasizing that they were responding to employee calls for flexibility.