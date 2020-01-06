SQM, the world´s No. 2 lithium producer, said on Friday it “regrets” a ruling by a Chilean environmental court that it should be prosecuted over excessive water use in the country´s northern Atacama Desert.
SQM said in a statement sent to Reuters that it was considering whether to take further legal action over the finding by the First Environmental Court in the nearby city of Antofagasta, which upheld a complaint by indigenous communities bordering SQM´s operations.
The court ruling calls into jeopardy SQM’s $400 million plan to expand its lithium carbonate production plant to feed appetite for the ultralight battery metal.
Water has become a key sticking point for the expansion plans of both SQM and top competitor Albemarle, both of which operate in the salt flats of the Atacama, the world’s driest desert, which supply more than one-third of the global supply of lithium needed for the batteries that power electric vehicles.
Soaring demand for lithium has raised questions about whether Chile´s deserts can support current and future levels of production along with the needs of sprawling nearby copper mines, a booming tourism industry and indigenous communities.