Dave Portnoy says he is not going to sell Penn Entertainment stake at current price

Dave Portnoy said he’s not selling his stake in Penn Entertainment Inc. after the casino company registered most of his holdings for possible sale.
“I ain’t selling $penn at this price, that’s for sure,” the founder of Barstool Sports said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Penn filed for an offering of up to 1.25 million of its common shares held by Portnoy, who is buying the online media company back from Penn.
His ownership of Penn amounts to 1.48 million shares, or about 1% of the total outstanding, the company said Friday in a regulatory filing. The shares may be sold occasionally, the company said.
Penn stock was trading at around $23.50 Friday, making Portnoy’s total holdings worth about $35 million.
Penn, a casino operator, agreed to sell Barstool Sports back to Portnoy for $1, after sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into the business in the hope of turning it into a sportsbook and online-betting powerhouse.
Penn jettisoned those plans this week when it agreed to license Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN brand for its sports betting operation in a 10-year, $2 billion deal.